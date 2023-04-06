 Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall

Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner to check the response of all security agencies.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall |

Panvel: Chaos erupted at Orion Mall in Panvel on Wednesday morning after Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, Terrorist Squad as well as a team of officers from Panvel city police station entered the mall with sirens sounding one after the other.

The visitors panicked with as a large group officials of law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall. The news that there were two terrorists in the mall set them on edge. However, they heaved a sigh of relief when they learnt that this was a mock drill.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action against 971 citizens for wasting water
article-image

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner to check the response of all security agencies.

“A mock drill was conducted in Panvel as part of security measures. It was carried out to check how alert the security system and other systems are,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund...

Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund...

Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall

Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall

'Modi govt does not walk the talk on democracy': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

'Modi govt does not walk the talk on democracy': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action against 971 citizens for wasting water

Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action against 971 citizens for wasting water