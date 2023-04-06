Navi Mumbai police conduct mock drill in Panvel mall |

Panvel: Chaos erupted at Orion Mall in Panvel on Wednesday morning after Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, Terrorist Squad as well as a team of officers from Panvel city police station entered the mall with sirens sounding one after the other.

The visitors panicked with as a large group officials of law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall. The news that there were two terrorists in the mall set them on edge. However, they heaved a sigh of relief when they learnt that this was a mock drill.

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner to check the response of all security agencies.

“A mock drill was conducted in Panvel as part of security measures. It was carried out to check how alert the security system and other systems are,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2.