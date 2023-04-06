Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action against 971 citizens for wasting water | Representative Photo/ AFP

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated action against over 900 persons for wastage of water during March. The decision came to ensure that the water requirement of the city is met with available water level.

A civic official said that they had noticed a section of residents were not using water appropriately and were wasting resources. "Action has been initiated against 971 such people during March," said the official.

Morbe Dam has sufficient water level

Morbe Dam last year was filled to its capacity last year and has sufficient stock to meet water requirements of the city till August. However, the civic body is focusing on conservation of important resources including water.

"Even though the Morbe dam has been filled to its capacity and can provide water, it is important to use it judiciously,” said a senior civic official.

Water cuts in Mumbai

Water woes of western suburbs and some other parts of the city have been aggravated after BMC inposed a 15% water cut from March 31 to undertake repair works.

Residents of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Charkop, Kandivali, Ghatkopar and Mulund areas have been depending on water tankers and they are worried that the supply rates will soar in summers.

The repair works were necessitated after pipeline burst.