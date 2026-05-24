Navi Mumbai Police Bust International Drug Syndicate, Detain 25 African Nationals In 'Operation Garud 3' | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on an international drug trafficking network, Navi Mumbai Police, with assistance from Thane Police, carried out coordinated raids at 16 locations in Dombivli’s Palava City and Khoni village area early on Saturday, detaining 25 African nationals under “Operation Garud 3.”

The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising 25 police officers and nearly 100 personnel, triggering panic and curiosity in the locality due to the massive police presence.

The action follows a combing operation conducted by Navi Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch at Juhugaon in Vashi on May 19, during which the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested three Nigerian nationals and seized 252.5 grams of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1.26 crore.

During the subsequent investigation into the international drug syndicate, police received confidential information that the main accused in the case was hiding in the Palava City and Khoni village area. Based on the intelligence input, Navi Mumbai and Thane Police jointly planned and executed the operation while maintaining complete secrecy.

Police teams simultaneously raided 16 locations and detained 25 African nationals, including 14 men, seven women and four children.

Among those detained, the Anti-Narcotics Cell took into custody the prime accused, identified as 34-year-old Paul Chigbata Onuoch, who is allegedly the key accused in the Juhugaon drug trafficking case.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade said, “The main accused in the Juhugaon cocaine seizure case has been detained during the operation. The remaining foreign nationals are being questioned and their documents are being verified.”

He further added, “The process of deporting those found to be residing illegally in the country has also been initiated.”

Police officials believe the operation has created fear among members of the drug trafficking network and may lead to further arrests linked to the international narcotics racket.

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