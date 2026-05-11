Navi Mumbai Police Bust Hydro Ganja Racket In Nerul, Seize Drugs Worth ₹6.6 Lakh; 2 Arrested

Navi Mumbai Police busts a hydro ganja racket in Nerul and Seawoods, seizing contraband worth ₹6.6 lakh during anti-narcotics raids | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 11: A ‘hydro ganja’ racket was busted in Navi Mumbai with the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers from Nerul and seizure of contraband worth Rs 6.6 lakh, police said, adding that the case has been registered under organised crime provisions along with the NDPS Act.

Two accused arrested in coordinated raids

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate carried out coordinated raids in Nerul and Seawoods on May 9, leading to the arrest of Sahil Shabbir Lambe (27) and Nashwan Mubaj Bagdadi (26), while three other accused are currently absconding.

Hydro ganja recovered during patrol

According to police, Lambe was intercepted during patrolling in the Nerul area after he was found in a suspicious condition.

Upon search, officers recovered 66.7 grams of high-grade hydro ganja from his possession. During sustained interrogation, Lambe disclosed details of a larger drug distribution network linked to Seawoods.

Police raid Seawoods flat after interrogation

Based on his inputs, police raided Flat No. 1301 at A.N. Hill View building in Seawoods, where Bagdadi was apprehended. Additional hydro ganja was also seized from him during the operation.

Police suspect organised drug trafficking network

Investigations further revealed that Nilesh Singh, identified as Bagdadi’s partner, is among the absconding accused.

Another accused, Anwar alias Ali, allegedly supplied the drugs, while Akash Moraya was identified as a buyer. Police said the group was operating in a coordinated manner as part of an organised drug trafficking racket.

“Considering their criminal background and the organised manner in which the accused were operating, provisions of organised crime have been invoked,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

Case registered under NDPS Act and BNS

A case has been registered at Nerul Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said efforts are underway to trace the three absconding accused.

Also Watch:

The operation was executed by a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Tushar Mane, along with personnel Padukamal Dore, Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Sudam Palve, Sachin Rathod, Prashant Khillare and Woman Police Naik Hemangi Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/