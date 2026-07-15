Navi Mumbai Police Bust Alleged Thailand-Linked Hydro Ganja Racket; ₹1.33 Crore Drugs Seized, 6 Arrested

Navi Mumbai Police seized hydro ganja and cocaine worth ₹1.33 crore while probing an alleged Thailand-linked drug trafficking network | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026: In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has busted a Thailand-linked hydro ganja racket, arresting six alleged drug traffickers and seizing hydro ganja, cocaine, and other incriminating material collectively worth Rs 1.33 crore. Police said the alleged kingpin of the syndicate is operating from Thailand and remains absconding.

Hotel Raid Leads To Arrests

The operation was launched after the Anti-Narcotics Cell received specific intelligence that two men staying at Hotel Monday in Turbhe were involved in drug trafficking.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade raided the hotel on the night of July 10.

During the raid, police allegedly recovered 648.5 grams of hydro ganja and 5 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 70.35 lakh, from Abdul Rauf Zareen Khan alias Ali and Mitul Arun Manakure. Both were arrested on the spot.

Their interrogation allegedly led police to Ayan Rajkotwala of Mira Road, from whom another 203 grams of hydro ganja was seized. Further investigation revealed that Rajkotwala had allegedly sourced the contraband from Gokh Vishwajit Chinderkar, who was subsequently detained from Chembur.

International Network Uncovered

Questioning of Chinderkar uncovered the alleged international supply chain, with police identifying Thailand-based Vrushang Bhanushali as the suspected mastermind.

According to police, Bhanushali allegedly coordinated the supply of hydro ganja from Thailand, while his Mumbai-based associates, Neeraj Shah of Ghatkopar and Suresh Bhanushali of Dombivli, handled its distribution.

Police later arrested Suresh Bhanushali from a lodge in Dombivli and seized 451.5 grams of hydro ganja from his possession. Another 4.30 grams of hydro ganja was recovered from Neeraj Shah.

In the operation, police seized around 1,300 grams of hydro ganja, 5 grams of cocaine, and 12 mobile phones, with the total value of the seized property estimated at Rs 1.33 crore. All six accused have been produced before a court.

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"The investigation has revealed links to an international drug supply network operating from Thailand. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding mastermind, and we expect more links in the network to emerge during the course of the investigation," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Prerana Katte said.

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