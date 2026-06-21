Mumbai Customs Busts Bangkok-Linked Drug Syndicate, Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6.65 Crore, Arrests Two | AI

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have unearthed a drug trafficking syndicate and have arrested two persons with alleged possession of drugs worth over Rs 6.65 crores sourced from Bangkok.

Accused Identities

The arrested persons have been identified as Karnal, Haryana resident Tejinder Gaba (48) and Pimpri-Chinchwad resident Rohan Mahale (31).

According to Customs, the officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two passengers, Tejinder Gaba and Rohan Mahale on the basis of specific intelligence that they were suspected of carrying hydroponic weed with them, after they had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Saturday from Bangkok.

Baggage Search & Recovery

Thereafter the search of the baggage carried by the passengers were conducted by the AIU officers. Examination of Gaba's trolley bag contained three food packets and sxi double layered vacuum sealed airtight plastic packets containing hydroponic weed. Similarly, the officers examined Mahale's trolley bag which contained 11 packets containing hydroponic weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The officers then weighed the total green coloured dry lumps substance in fruiting and flowering top of the plant form, which resulted in recovery of 19 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 6.65 crore. The Customs officers then served notices to Gaba and Mahale and recorded their voluntary statements.

Accused Confession

In their statements, the duo admitted that they were aware that smuggling of the green coloured dry lumps substance in fruiting and flowering top form of the plant and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. However, they were getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel. We are probing who supplied drugs to the accused persons in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

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