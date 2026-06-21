International Day Of Yoga 2026 Draws Massive Global Turnout With Over 2,500 Events Across 210 Indian Missions Worldwide |

Mumbai/New Delhi: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with unprecedented enthusiasm, resonating far beyond its borders.

Global Mission Coordination

Supported by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), over 210 Indian missions worldwide organised grand sessions at more than 2,500 historic and public venues.

In the United States, hundreds gathered at Washington’s iconic Lincoln Memorial in the presence of India’s Ambassador to the US., Vinay Kwatra. The event featured dedicated "Ayurveda Corners" highlighting traditional wellness practices. Concurrently, the Consulate General of India in New York coordinated a massive gathering at Times Square, led by H R Nagendra, the yoga teacher to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Embassy of India's Social Media Post)

The Embassy of India in the U.S. shared on social media platform X: “IDY 2026 was more than just yoga!... the Embassy of India brought the spirit of yoga to every corner of Washington D.C.”

Yoga at Times Square!



Glimpses from the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the iconic Times Square, organised by the Consulate General of India, New York.



A vibrant celebration of wellness, harmony and healthy ageing.#IDY2026 #YogaForHealthyAgeing… pic.twitter.com/6nsY1d557k — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 21, 2026

Global celebrations spanned from Shanghai, where a major session was hosted at the Bund Finance Center, to Toronto, where the diaspora and foreign nationals gathered outside the Ontario Legislative Building.

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In the United Kingdom, Birmingham's Victoria Square hosted a large assembly, while missions in Germany and Sweden conducted open-air sessions. Meanwhile, Buenos Aires’ Olympic Park hosted a large-scale festival featuring inclusive sessions for persons with disabilities alongside exhibitions of traditional Indian cuisine and attire.

Bridging cultural barriers, participants followed the Common Yoga Protocol, translated into the UN’s six official languages. The massive global turnout demonstrates that yoga has evolved from a one-day celebration into an integral, worldwide lifestyle movement.

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