Navi Mumbai Police Boosts Conviction Rates By 6% In 2023 Through Innovative 'Nelson System'

Navi Mumbai police have managed to increase the overall crime conviction rate by 6% in 2023. This was possible due to the implementation of the Nelson system, which is aimed at improving investigation by the personnel between the ranks. Under its Mission Conviction initiative, the Navi Mumbai police have started implementing the Nelson system which revolves around a 1-1-1 system – one police station, one official, one case. It means every investigation officer of a police station would get one case every month on a rotational basis.

“Nelson system is something I believe will cause equitable distribution of work. I had implemented it in all four districts of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Range as IG. When I took charge as Commissioner of Police in Navi Mumbai, I thought the system and m-POLICE application would be the perfect way to improve conviction rate as also maintain law and order in the satellite city. I am happy that the system is giving us very good results and that police officials are adapting to this technology and performing exceedingly well,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said while addressing reporters at the annual press conference.

“Every police official, from the police naik to the police inspector to the senior police inspector, was trained at Detective Training School (DTS) Nashik as per the system,” he said and added that as per this system, each case investigated by the officers needs to be disposed within 60 to 90 days.

“With more time devoted to detection, the quality of the investigation has increased along with timely compliance with documentary processes,” the police chief added.

In 2022, a total of 3,676 cases (50%) were disposed of out of the 7,364 cases registered, while after the introduction of the system in mid-2023, 64% of the total cases registered were disposed of by the end of the year. A total of 7,836 cases were registered in 2023, of which 5,003 were disposed of.

Normally in a police station with 100 personnel, 10 to 15 are investigation officers (IOs) which sometimes becomes insufficient considering the number of cases. Every police station needs to have more IOs so that conviction increases and proper investigation is done. With the implementation of this new system, other staff of the police station can also be used for investigation that helps resolve the case within the stipulated time, the official added.

Improving recovery rate of valuables

The system has also contributed directly to improving the recovery rate of valuables which was 49% in 2022 but increased to 60.5% in 2023. Of the valuables worth Rs17.91 crore stolen from citizens in 2023, Navi Mumbai police were able to recover valuables worth Rs10.84 crore with a 50% detection rate. Comparatively, in 2022, valuables worth Rs8.46 crore were recovered of the total of Rs16.99 crore stolen with a 33.2% detection rate in property offences cases.

“We have also seen a significant increase in the detection of other criminal activities such as robbery, dacoity, crime against women, economic offences, cyber cell, offences under NDPS act etc,” Bharambe added.