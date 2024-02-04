Navi Mumbai: Dy CM Fadnavis Directs Swift Resolution To Water Supply Woes In Panvel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the officials to resolve the issues regarding water supply problems in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits at the earliest.

MLAs request Fadnavis to take immediate measures to solve the water problem

After MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi requested Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate measures to solve the water problem in the PMC area, a meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House last week.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Fadnavis and was attended by both the MLAs, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Anil Diggikar, urban development department principal secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, urban development water supply secretary Sanjay Khandare, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief executive officer Bipin Sharma, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) member secretary Abhishek Krishna and PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

Water woes in the area

Almost six years have passed since the establishment of PMC and the civic body has to depend mainly on CIDCO, MIDC, water resources department to supply water to the citizens under the municipal area. Therefore, if there is a delay by these administrations, the water supply in the municipal sector is the most affected and due to this many times, they face acute water shortage.

Fadnavis proposed to approve the proposal of reservation of 10 lakh liters of water per day immediately from Patalganga river and 500 million liters per day from Dolwal dam as a permanent solution. At the same time, he assured that the work of Nhava Sheva phase-3 under MJP will be completed by September.

Given the upcoming summer, he instructed the officials to increase the water supply to 25 million liters per day by the end of February by implementing a new pump system immediately.