Navi Mumbai Police Book Three Men For Cutting Birthday Cake With Sword-Like Weapon On Turbhe MIDC Road | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old man and his two friends have landed in trouble after allegedly cutting a birthday cake with a sword-like weapon on a public road in Turbhe MIDC and circulating a video of the act on social media.

Police Take Action After Social Media Video Surfaces

The Turbhe police have registered a case against Ajit Munna Saroj, 20, Vishal Munna Saroj, 22, and Abhishek Paswan under provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Police said they took suo motu cognisance after the video surfaced on social media and have initiated action against the three.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm on September 10, when it was Ajit Saroj's birthday. The three allegedly gathered on a public road near Vishal Hotel and the lake in the Turbhe MIDC area and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with a sword-like weapon.

Video Uploaded as Social Media Reel

They allegedly recorded the cake-cutting on video and uploaded it as a reel on social media. Police said the act amounted to a violation of the prohibitory order on carrying weapons issued by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Sections 4 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further action against the accused is underway.

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