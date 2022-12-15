Navi Mumbai: Police arrests four including trailer driver for stealing iron bars worth Rs 62,400

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A team of Crime Branch Unit-2 Panvel arrested the four persons including a trailer driver for allegedly embezzling iron bars. The police also recovered iron bars worth Rs 62 lakhs from the trailer.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Yadav, 23, a trailer driver, Mohammad Khan, 34, Sachin Khot, 37, and Rudraprasad Murali Chaudhary, 54.

According to police, Yadav, the trailer driver, was assigned to deliver Rs 36 lakh iron bars. However, while transporting the iron bars, Yadav along with three others stole iron bars worth Rs 62,400 near Palaspe in Karanjade village along the National Highway 4.

After receiving a complaint, the Crime Branch Unit 2 Panvel under the guidance of Sr Police Inspector Ravindra Patil, and Police Sub Inspector Vaibhav Ronge, a team traced the accused and recovered the stolen items.