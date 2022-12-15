e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Police arrests four including trailer driver for stealing iron bars worth Rs 62,400

Navi Mumbai: Police arrests four including trailer driver for stealing iron bars worth Rs 62,400

According to police, Yadav, the trailer driver, was assigned to deliver Rs 36 lakh iron bars. However, while transporting the iron bars, Yadav along with three others stole iron bars worth Rs 62,400 near Palaspe in Karanjade village along the National Highway 4.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A team of Crime Branch Unit-2 Panvel arrested the four persons including a trailer driver for allegedly embezzling iron bars. The police also recovered iron bars worth Rs 62 lakhs from the trailer.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Yadav, 23, a trailer driver, Mohammad Khan, 34, Sachin Khot, 37, and Rudraprasad Murali Chaudhary, 54.

According to police, Yadav, the trailer driver, was assigned to deliver Rs 36 lakh iron bars. However, while transporting the iron bars, Yadav along with three others stole iron bars worth Rs 62,400 near Palaspe in Karanjade village along the National Highway 4.

After receiving a complaint, the Crime Branch Unit 2 Panvel under the guidance of Sr Police Inspector Ravindra Patil, and Police Sub Inspector Vaibhav Ronge, a team traced the accused and recovered the stolen items. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic unit offers flowers to drivers, driving without seatbelt amid awareness...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Police arrests four including trailer driver for stealing iron bars worth Rs 62,400

Navi Mumbai: Police arrests four including trailer driver for stealing iron bars worth Rs 62,400

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic unit offers flowers to drivers, driving without seatbelt amid awareness...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic unit offers flowers to drivers, driving without seatbelt amid awareness...

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries...

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries...

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here