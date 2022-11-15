Navi Mumbai: PMC’s district-level school sports competition for 2022-23 starts

e-Paper Get App
Around 49 different sports tournaments for students under 14, 17 and 19, respectively, will be contested throughout the sporting event.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
The district-level school sports contests for the 2022–23 academic year were launched by the Municipal Corporation on November 11. | Admin
Panvel: The district-level school sports contests for the 2022–23 academic year were launched by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on November 11 under the direction of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Additional Commissioner (II) Sanjay Gharat.

Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake inaugurated the cricket tournament at Panvel's Karnala Sports Academy on November 14. The first match was played between St Joseph's High School vs MNR High School.

Students from the Panvel Municipal Corporation region who are 14 years old, 17 years old, and 19 years old are competing in the competition. Both boys and girls are taking part in the competition.

Karnala Sports CEO Kshama Phatak, Municipal Sports Department Head Namdev Pichad, Sports Teacher Sameer Rewale, umpires, and students were present on this occasion.

Around 49 different sports tournaments for students under 14, 17 and 19, respectively, will be contested throughout the sporting event. The games included are volleyball, lawn tennis, football, Nehru Hockey,  cricket and others.

