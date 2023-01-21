Navi Mumbai: PMC to provide free skill training for residents

Representative Pic | File

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide skills training under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) for PMC residents.

The civic chief of PMC Mr Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to take full advantage of the program.

Citizens from lower income groups, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, widows, and disabled among others living under the PMC area can train to become account executives, graphic designers and multi-skill technicians (electrical), among others.

For this training, the beneficiary should have a minimum qualification of passing the 12th grade. Also, the age limit for this training is 18 to 45 years. Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has said that government certificates will be given to those who complete the training.

Interested residents can get more details from Vinaya Mhatre, the administrator DAY-NULM at 8097044844 and Wipra Skill India Pvt Ltd for this training at plot number 12, Road No 02, Sector 01, New Panvel. The documents required to register for the programme are a xerox copy of the Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Photo, Education Certificate, Caste Record, and Income Proof.

