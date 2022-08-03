Navi Mumbai: PMC to give 50% rebate on penalty for delayed payment of property tax till September-end

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: For those who could not take benefit from a 75% rebate on delayed payment of property tax, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give them a 50% rebate till September end. The civic body already has four slabs to pay property tax and get benefits.

According to senior civic officials, around Rs. 10 crore property was collected in the last week of July. So far, the civic body has already collected Rs 62 crores as property tax during this financial year.

The property tax department of PMC was kept open on Sunday, July 31 to collect property tax as the offers of a 75 % discount on penalty ended on July 31.

In the second week of July, the PMC administration published an advertisement and appealed to citizens to pay their property tax and get a 75% rebate on the delayed payment charges. It has also warned a penalty for the delayed payment of property tax will be collected if not paid in time.

The Municipal Corporation has launched the PMC TAX app for online payment of property tax. Also, the Municipal Corporation has requested to visit the website www.panvelcorporation.com or www.panvelmc.org to pay property tax online.

The Municipal Corporation has given a 5 percent discount in property taxes to the property owners in the Gram Panchayat limits of Taloja Industrial Estate, Kalamboli Steel Bazar, Purvashrami under the jurisdiction of Panvel City Municipal Corporation till September 30th.

Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of this area to pay their property tax by taking advantage of exemption.

