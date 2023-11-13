Navi Mumbai: PMC Sprinkles Water On Vehicles At Kharghar Toll Booth To Combat Airborne Dust | Amit Srivastava

Shortly after receiving orders from the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to reduce airborne dust without compromising the air quality index, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) swiftly implemented a groundbreaking initiative.

Water spraying system on vehicles

A system for spraying water on vehicles at the Kharghar toll booth on the Sion-Panvel Highway was introduced in response to this directive. Commencing from Friday evening, this innovative experiment aims to spray water on more than 3,500 vehicles per hour, anticipating a significant reduction in air pollution.

Amit Srivastava

PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh wasted no time in issuing orders for immediate action. Within a few hours, the municipal administration activated water tanks and other necessary systems at the Kharghar toll booth. A 10,000-liter water tank has been installed, featuring 12 nozzles simultaneously operational at the toll booth. Additionally, a continuous refilling process is in place, ensuring that the tank remains operational every two hours.

300 to 350 vehicles were being sprayed every hour

Commissioner Deshmukh reported that 300 to 350 vehicles are being sprayed every hour, with personal oversight to ensure the system's effective operation. Immediate action involved the dedicated efforts of Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste and Health Department, Sachin Pawar, Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate of the Environment Department, Deputy Engineer of the Water Supply Department, Vilas Chavan, Engineer Pritam Patil, and all department employees.

The water necessary for this initiative is currently sourced from Palika Kopra Lake. This 24-hour system is expected to require 12 to 15 water tankers. The spraying of water is planned to persist for the next five to six days. Notably, this experimental approach, involving the unprecedented spraying of water on vehicles along a national highway, holds the potential to mitigate airborne dust and contribute to reducing environmental pollutants caused by vehicular traffic entering Mumbai.

