Navi Mumbai: PMC Sets Up Traffic Signals At Adai Circle Chowk And Swarnganga Chowk To Resolve Traffic Congestion | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Continuous efforts are being made under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh to solve the traffic problem in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. Recently, signals have been installed by the corporation in Adai Circle and Swarnganga Chowk.

Now, with the presence of a traffic signal, the regular traffic jams at Swaranganga Chowk and Vadai Circle Chowk have been relieved.

From Adai Chowk on Panvel-Matheran road, a large number of vehicles are plying towards Panvel City. During peak hours, there was a constant traffic jam in this joint due to the increase in traffic due to the buses of various companies.

Navi Mumbai: PMC Sets Up Traffic Signals At Adai Circle Chowk And Swarnganga Chowk To Resolve Traffic Congestion | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Signal Installed To Tackle Congestion Issues

Also, due to the increasing population in this area, the number of vehicles has also increased to a large extent. Therefore, vehicles are coming at a high speed through this intersection. Meanwhile, the possibility of an accident could not be ruled out. To solve this problem, the Municipal Corporation has recently constructed a signal junction in Adai Chowk through the Electricity Department. Due to the construction of this signal, the traffic congestion here has reduced and the citizens are expressing their satisfaction as the traffic has started to improve.

Similarly, traffic signals were installed at Swarnganga Chowk in Sector 15 of Kharghar that connects with the Sion-Panvel highway leading to Koparagaon.