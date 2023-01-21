Navi Mumbai: PMC seizes over 450 kg of banned plastic since June 2022 |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seized over 450 kg of single-use banned since 1 July 2022 when it was banned across the country. The civic body also collected over Rs 1.05 lakh in fines from violators.

Civic body formed ward-wise teams for visits and imposed fine on offenders

The civic body has formed ward-wise teams to enforce the plastic ban. The team visits various shops, markets, commercial establishments, hawkers, hotels and restaurants in the ward and seizes plastic and imposes fines on violators. These teams are working under the guidance of the sanitary inspector of the concerned ward. The civic body collects Rs 5,000 fine for the first offense, Rs 10,000 for the second offense, and Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of three months if the same person is found violating the third offense.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has also issued a notification under the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 under Rule 4(2) banning the manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastics from 1 July 2022. is

Maharashtra banned single-use plastics in 2018

In Maharashtra, single-use plastics were banned in March 2018. This includes all types of plastic carry bags - with and without handles, compostable and plastic (except garbage and nursery bags) , all types of non-woven polypropylene bags (non-woven polypropylene bags) with a thickness of less than 60 grams per square meter (GSM).

