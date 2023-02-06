Navi Mumbai: PMC observes World Cancer Day |

Navi Mumbai: The Medical Health Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, observed 'World Cancer Day' on February 4 at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

The program started by lighting the lamp by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, Ex-Corporator Dr. Arun Kumar Bhagat, Senior Oncologist Dr. Devendra Pal of MOC Foundation and Oncologist Dr. Prasanna Deshmukh.

Expert doctors gave information on different diseases and treatment

Dr. Devendra Pal, Senior Cancer of MOC Foundation, gave information about oral cancer, uterine cancer, breast cancer which is common in women and various other types of cancer.

Oncologist Dr. Prasanna Deshmukh gave information about cancer treatment and breast cancer through a PowerPoint presentation.

Rangoli competition and poster competition were conducted on this occasion. Asha Sevika, nurses participated in this.

This program was conducted under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar. On this occasion, the medical officers and staff of the headquarters and all civil primary health centers were present.

