Navi Mumbai: PMC Launches ‘Majhi Mati Majha Desh’ Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra has launched a series of programs as part of the Amrit Mahotsav initiative. As part of it, the nationwide 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' campaign is being conducted across the state. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is organizing a special program to mark the conclusion of this unique campaign.

On August 8, 2023, Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner held a virtual meeting with representatives from over 100 schools within the civic area and urged them to actively participate in the upcoming 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' campaign.

Even citizens have also been warmly encouraged to join hands in this patriotic event. A series of events have been planned and programmed through online sessions at the governmental level. As per the directives from the government, a range of activities will be conducted between August 9 and August 14, 2023.

The PMC has planned five different programs with the inaugural event held on Wednesday, August 9. On Friday, August 11, the national flag will be hoisted at D B Patil School. Simultaneously, a commemorative plaque bearing the names of valiant soldiers and heroes who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom will be unveiled at the D.B. Patil School.

As part of the fourth program, around 75 indigenous saplings will be lovingly planted at the D.B. Patil School, celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The fifth and final program, slated for August 11, will be held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

This event will be a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedom, with due honor bestowed upon their families.

To amplify the reach of this campaign, Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has directed widespread dissemination of information through various channels such as the Municipal Corporation's website, social media platforms, and digital signboards. Prominent hoardings across the municipal area serve as a visual reminder of this patriotic initiative.