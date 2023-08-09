Navi Mumbai: PMC Launches Its Ambitious Mission Indradhanush 5.0 Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched Mission Indradhanush 5.0, an ambitious initiative aimed at bolstering the health of children across the civic jurisdiction. The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh appealed to underprivileged children and pregnant women to take vaccinations under the campaign and prevent many diseases.

Mission Indradhanush 5.0 is designed to ensure that children aged zero to five years and pregnant women receive essential vaccinations within the civic region. The campaign was launched on August 7 at Pir Karim Ali Shah Urdu School.

Apart from beneficiaries, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, former Corporator Mukit Kazi, Medical Officer Dr. Surekha Mohkar, Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Dr. Neha Mhatre, nurses, Asha workers, and women were present at the event.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi assured attendees that efforts would be made to extend the reach of this vaccination program to the grassroots level. Immunization serves as a vital tool in reducing child mortality and morbidity.

The Special Mission Indradhanush 5.0 program will be carried out in three phases beginning on August 7. The Special Mission Indradhanush 5.0 campaign targets the immunization of all underserved or missed beneficiaries aged zero to two years. Children aged two to five years who have received the initial and booster doses of measles, rubella, DPT, and oral polio vaccines will also be included. The corporation aims to reach 2,193 beneficiaries through this program. Additionally, pregnant women will receive vaccinations.

