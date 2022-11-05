e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat

Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat

After the formation of PMC on October 1, 2016, 29 villages were included in it. Subsequently, 288 employees with the gram panchayats were absorbed by the civic body The remaining 32 employees have been absorbed recently as clerk-typist, sweepers, soldiers, and other such posts.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
The employees of gram panchayats being inducted in PMC | FPJ
Follow us on

The State Urban Development department has permitted the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to induct 32 employees from the gram panchayats that were merged with the civic body when it was formed in 2016.

After the formation of PMC on october 1, 2016, 29 villages were included in it. Subsequently, 288 employees with the gram panchayats associated were absorbed by the civic body of the total of 320. 32 employees of different gram panchayats were yet to be reccruited.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC approves first list of 3,076 street vendors
article-image

According to civic officials, the remaining 32 employees could not be absorbed due to some technical reasons. Now, they have been included as per the decision of the state government.

“It has been possible because of the tireless efforts of Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake and Assistant Commissioner Suvarna Dakhne under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh,” said a senior civic official. The 32 employees have been absorbed in the posts of clerk-typist, sweeper, soldier, and multi-purpose worker.

RECENT STORIES

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

Mumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

Mumbai updates: Taxiunion welcomes rear seatbelt rule as cops clarify that drivers will not be fined...

Mumbai updates: Taxiunion welcomes rear seatbelt rule as cops clarify that drivers will not be fined...

Mumbai: Shortage of seat belts in market, extend deadline till Dec 31, requests taxi union

Mumbai: Shortage of seat belts in market, extend deadline till Dec 31, requests taxi union

Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat

Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat