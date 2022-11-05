Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat

The employees of gram panchayats being inducted in PMC | FPJ

The State Urban Development department has permitted the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to induct 32 employees from the gram panchayats that were merged with the civic body when it was formed in 2016.

After the formation of PMC on october 1, 2016, 29 villages were included in it. Subsequently, 288 employees with the gram panchayats associated were absorbed by the civic body of the total of 320. 32 employees of different gram panchayats were yet to be reccruited.

According to civic officials, the remaining 32 employees could not be absorbed due to some technical reasons. Now, they have been included as per the decision of the state government.

“It has been possible because of the tireless efforts of Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake and Assistant Commissioner Suvarna Dakhne under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh,” said a senior civic official. The 32 employees have been absorbed in the posts of clerk-typist, sweeper, soldier, and multi-purpose worker.