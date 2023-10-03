Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan At Urban Primary Health Centres | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Under the guidance of Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, Gram Sabha was held on October 2 under the Ayushman Bhava scheme, by all urban primary health centres in Panvel Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. On this occasion, the medical officers of all the civic primary health centres informed the citizens about the various programs being conducted under the Ayushman Bhava Scheme.

Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan has been launched by the Central Government to ensure that every person at every level can get the best quality healthcare facilities of the Central Government. Under this campaign, a weekly health fair has been organized on behalf of the Maharashtra government. The PMC has been organising a health fair every Saturday in Urban Primary Health Centre from 1 to 6. Citizens have been urged to take advantage of this health fair.

Special Sessions Conducted For Promoting Health Awareness

Under this campaign, on the first Saturday of the month till December 30, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, HIV, etc. On the fourth Saturday, special sessions on nose, ear, throat, sickle cell, dentistry, palliative care, eye disease, and skin disease are being conducted in this health gathering. In this health meeting itself, along with treatment, and referral services, citizens are being guided about Abha card, and Ayushman card registration and distribution. Also, information about the organ donation oath, and registration, blood donation movement is also given at this time.

The search operation for suspected tuberculosis patients is starting today. Meanwhile, Asha volunteers and health workers will conduct this program by visiting houses. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi appealed to citizens to cooperate with this campaign. All necessary tests and treatments for TB patients are available free of cost in all health centres.