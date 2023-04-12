Navi Mumbai: PMC conducts mock drills at 32 hospitals for Covid |

Navi Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of Covid in the state, as per the instructions of the Central Government, a mock drill was conducted at 32 private hospitals under the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction on Tuesday. The preparedness to deal with Covid patients was checked.

During the mock drill, the availability of health facilities, the capacity of isolation beds, beds with ICU and oxygen facilities, ventilator beds, oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, injections, PPE kits, general beds, manpower and equipment were inspected.

RT PCR and antigen tests are made available at 6 centres

In addition, RT PCR tests and antigen tests have been made available for citizens in six civil primary health centers by the PMC for patients with mild symptoms of Covid. The Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to consult a doctor and get tested for Covid-19 if they have symptoms like cold, cough, fever, body ache, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing.

“If the citizens have mild symptoms, they should stay in self-isolation at home until they are fully recovered and avoid going to offices, schools, colleges, crowded places, public places and take medication and Covid test only on the advice of the doctor,” said Dr Anand Gosavi, medical health officer.

