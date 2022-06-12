Navi Mumbai: PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh reviews development works

PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh | YouTube screengrab

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, reviewed the developmental works in his jurisdiction including the construction of three primary health centres.

He instructed the construction department to complete the work of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Ahilya-bai Holkar Bhavan and hostels as soon as possible.

While reviewing the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, Deshmukh also discussed the construction of houses for leprosy patients, construction of an STP plant, night shelter, transfer of land from CIDCO, and sending of property tax bills among other topics.

During the review meeting, additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, Assistant Director Town Planning Jyoti Kawade, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Chief Accounts Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Accounts.

Examiner Nilesh Nalawade, Auditor Vinay Kumar Patil, Accounts Officer Sangram Varekate, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, along with all the department heads of the department were present.