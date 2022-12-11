Navi Mumbai: PMC celebrates Human Rights Day in 11 civic schools

PMC celebrates Human Rights Day in civic schools |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated Human Rights Day in a unique way. They organized essay writing, lecture, elocution, poster making, and painting competitions in 11 civic-run schools on December 10 which is Human Rights Day.

“Creating public awareness about human rights is an important integral part of the State Human Rights Commission,” said municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, a lecture program was held at D. Ba Patil School and Dagdi School of PMC. On this occasion, journalist Nutan Patil gave information about human rights to the students. This year's Human Rights Day slogan is Dignity Freedom and Justice for All. Also, this year's action message is Stand Up for Human Rights.

In addition, at civic school number five, a lecture program by Sujata Chavan (Member of Innerwheel Club) was organized.