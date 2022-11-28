Navi Mumbai: PMC asks schools to report health department for measles symptoms found in children

CDC

Navi Mumbai: While no new measles cases have been reported from the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body has decided to increase the survey dimension. All the schools have been asked to report if they come across symptoms of measles among children to the civic health department.

Dr Rehana Muzawar, medical health officer of PMC said that apart from aggressive surveys in areas where measles cases have been found, schools have been directed to report. In addition, all hospitals, and private clinics have been asked to report if they come across children with symptoms of measles.

The civic body recorded 5 cases of measles and 13 suspected cases in the last week. Samples of 13 suspects have been sent to Hafkin Laboratory for testing.

The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh held an urgent meeting of the health department including pediatricians and gynecologists and instructed the health department to survey the area where the measles patients have been found, and also to emphasize public awareness and vaccination.

“Though measles is an infectious disease, it is severe in those who have received all vaccination doses. So, parents should ensure that their children must take measles at the nearest primary health centre if they missed due to some reasons,” said Dr Rehana. He added that the measles vaccine is given here every Wednesday.

Apart from this, immunization sessions are also being conducted at 300 locations in the civic area. “We are conducting the special session in the Kharghar area where two cases have been reported,” she said.

