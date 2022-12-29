Navi Mumbai: PMC and Rotary club organize 'Panvel Festival' near Khandeshwar railway station |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Rotary Club of Panvel are holding a 10-day Panvel Festival from December 23 to January 1 at CIDCO ground near Khandeshwar railway station. This year, PMC is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and the Rotary Club of Panvel is celebrating its silver jubilee year.

In the background of both themes, a number of cultural events are held during the ten days festival.

Program organized under civic chief's guidance

Under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, various programs are being organized by the corporation as part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

In the Panvel Festival, 'Nritya Rang' was organized which showcased the dance forms of different states of India. DMC Vitthal Dake, President of the Rotary Club of Panvel Rajendra More, Director of international fame, and actress Simran Ahuja were present in the program. A large number of citizens from Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar and other areas were present. Apart from dance, other culture programmes are also being organised.

More than 200 stalls in the festival

The festival has more than 200 different stalls exhibiting foods, games, and entertainment.