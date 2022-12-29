Navi Mumbai: BJP welcomes decision of 75 percent discount on auditorium rentals for Marathi dramas |

Navi Mumbai: The Uttar Raigad Cultural Cell of BJP has welcomed the decision of the civic administration to give a 75% discount on the rent for Marathi plays at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater in Panvel. Abhishek Patwardhan, president of the cell along with party members met the civic chief and expressed pleasure.

PMC announced 75 percent discount on auditorium rentals earlier this week

Early this week, in order to remove the obstacle that came on the Marathi theater business during the Covid-19 period and re-energise the business of the Marathi play, the municipal commissioner and administrator of PMC decided to give a 75 percent discount on the rental of the auditorium for Marathi plays for a year.

A resolution was passed by the civic administration and allowed a 75% discount till 31st December 2023.

Party welcomes civic body's decision, says BJP cultural cell head

“We welcome the decision taken for this theater sector and express our thanks. Many families are going to benefit without knowing this decision was made by us. In this letter of thanks, it has been mentioned that the decision taken by us underlines our love for the art field,” said Mr Patwardhan.