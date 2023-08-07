Navi Mumbai: Pillai College Hosts Two Days Cyber Security Hackathon ‘KAVACH 2023’ In New Panvel | Representational Image

The Mahatma Education Society’s Pillai College of Engineering (PCE), New Panvel, is hosting ‘KAVACH 2023’, a Cyber Security Hackathon in the physical mode. The theme of KAVACH-2023 is "Identification of innovative concepts and technology solutions for addressing security challenges of the 21st century faced by our intelligence agencies."

With AI-driven technology making significant strides in the IT domain globally, the gap between classroom learning and industrial application is widening exponentially. KAVACH-2023, launched by AICTE (All India Council for Technological Education) under the leadership of the Chairman, Prof. T. G. Sitharam; Vice Chairman, Dr Abhay Jere; along with MoE’s (Ministry of Education) Innovation Cell and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) (MHA) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) (MHA), offers a unique opportunity for students and startups with innovative minds to bridge this gap.

Grand Finale

The grand finale of KAVACH-2023 is scheduled on August 8 and 9, 2023, at five different Zonal Centres, including Pillai College of Engineering in New Panvel (Navi Mumbai). The 36-hour event will witness 23 teams, comprising 138 participants, who have qualified for the final phase competing.

Notably, every team is mandated to have at least one female student, providing a platform for female students to venture into cyber security. These talented teams will work on problem statements related to cyber security, focusing on New Age Women Safety App, Obscenity Blocker Solution, Advanced Fake News Detection System, Malware Analysis Tool, Spam Alert System, Phishing Detection System, Indigenous Crypto Currency Investigation Tool, among others.

These topics revolve around cyber security's importance in our society, effectively representing the name "KAVACH," meaning a SHIELD - protecting against hackers and anti-social elements attempting to steal or corrupt data or disrupt online transactions. Esteemed Ministers, including Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, will grace the central valedictory session of KAVACH-2023. They will interact with the winning teams during the session, acknowledging their contributions to the field of cyber security.

