Navi Mumbai: Pet Labrador dog dies at daycare, owner registers FIR

Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar police station booked the owner and staff of a dog care centre in Adai Village after a Labrador dog died due to strangulation. The deceased dog's owner had kept the pet for two days at the centre as she was having guests at home during this period.

The complainant, Priti Sameer Pati, 40, a resident of sector 35 in Kamothe alleged that the dog daycare centre did not care for the petproperly and also behaved with cruelty. She had kept her pet for three days from February 23 to 25, 2023. The name of the pet was Simba.

Simba's visit to JD Kennel

As per the complainant, she never tied her pet Labrador at home and the pet used to move in the house frequently. However, on February 23, a guest was coming to her home and she decided to keep her pet at a dog daycare centre for proper care. She searched on Google and found J D Kennel, a dog daycare centre in Panvel. The owner of the J D Kennel, Kishan Jadhav, assured of proper care of the pet.

On February 25, the complainant received a call from the owner of the dog daycare centre and he informed her that her pet dog died due to strangulation. He said that after bathing the pet, they had kept him at a table to dry and tied up with a chain. The table was adjoining a wall. However, the pet Simba jumped onto another side of the wall. Since the chain was tied up with the neck of the pet, he was strangulated around 1.30 pm on February 25.

Shelter staff did not do anything to help Simba

The complainant checked the CCTV footage and she also noticed the same. However, she alleged that even after seeing the dog hanging on the other side, the daycare center staff dealt with the pet with cruelty. There was no sign of remorse. Even when she reached the daycare centre around 3 pm, the dog was already buried in front of the centre

However, the complainant approached the Khandeshwar police station and registered a case under section 11 (1) (f) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act on February 28. An official from the police station said that an investigation is being carried out.