 Navi Mumbai: Peasants and Workers Party likely to get control of APMC Panvel
The market committee election will be held on April 30 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is April 20.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Peasants and Workers Party likely to get control of APMC Panvel/ Representative Photo | ANI

Navi Mumbai: The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) is likely to take control of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Panvel with its allies of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). Out of the total 18 seats in the market committee elections, BJP had filed only three applications of which two applications were rejected during scrutiny.

Market committee elections will be held on April 30

So far, 7 members of Mahavikas Aghadi have been elected unopposed. Apart from this, a few rebellions have joined PWP and filed their candidature. The market committee election will be held on April 30 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is April 20. Until then, who else withdraws the application and how many candidates are elected unopposed, attention is drawn.

Elections are being held for the 18 seats of the Panvel APMC, in which 5 members of the Farmers' Labor Party, 1 member of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, and 1 member of the Congress have been elected unopposed. 

