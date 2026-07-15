Navi Mumbai: Panvel Traffic Police Rush 3 Road Accident Victims To Hospital, Prompt Response Helps Save Lives

Panvel traffic police and local residents shifted three injured road accident victims to hospital without waiting for an ambulance | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The prompt response of the Panvel City Traffic Branch helped save lives by ensuring that three people injured in a road accident received immediate medical treatment without losing precious time.

Swift Police Response

The accident occurred at around 11 am on July 12 at the Nandgaon junction near the Coast Guard building on the Shivshambhu Naka–Palspe Road, when two motorcycles collided. Beat Marshal Police Constable Amir Mulani and Police Constable Suresh Jaunjal, who were regulating traffic at the Shivshambhu signal, rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the crash.

On reaching the scene, the police personnel found two women and a man lying injured on the road. Without waiting for an ambulance, they, along with local residents, shifted the victims to Panvel Rural Hospital in two passing autorickshaws, enabling them to receive timely medical treatment.

Victims Out Of Danger

After evacuating the injured, the police cleared the accident site by moving the damaged motorcycles to the roadside and restored smooth traffic movement with the help of citizens.

Assistant Police Inspector Bhagwat was informed about the incident, following which police personnel visited Panvel Rural Hospital to check on the victims. All three were reported to be in stable condition and out of danger. Their relatives expressed gratitude to the police and local residents for their timely assistance.

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Senior Police Inspector Audumbar B. Patil commended the efforts of the traffic personnel, saying, "In road accidents, every minute is critical. Our personnel displayed exceptional presence of mind and humanity by ensuring the injured reached the hospital without delay. Their prompt action and commitment to public service played a vital role in providing timely medical care and potentially saving lives."

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