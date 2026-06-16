Navi Mumbai: DCP Rahul Khade Felicitates Traffic Police For Saving 4 Lives In 3 Emergency Rescues

DCP (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade felicitated Panvel Traffic Branch personnel for rescuing four people in three separate road and medical emergencies in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 16: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Dr Rahul Khade, felicitated officers and personnel of the Panvel Traffic Branch after they helped save four lives in three separate road and medical emergencies over the past 20 days.

The recognition comes after a series of swift rescue operations, including the rescue of a driver trapped inside a mangled vehicle following an accident, a bus passenger who suffered a seizure, and two seriously injured motorcyclists. In all three cases, traffic personnel ensured that the victims received timely medical treatment during critical moments.

Traffic Team Responded To Multiple Emergencies

The first rescue was led by Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Patil and his team, who extricated an injured driver trapped inside a damaged vehicle near Asudgaon and rushed him to hospital.

In another incident, Police Constables Ameer Mulani and Suresh Jonjal assisted a 45-year-old ST bus passenger who suffered a seizure at Shivshambho Naka, shifting him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Days later, the same officers rescued two injured motorcyclists after an accident on the Gadhi River bridge and ensured they received treatment within the crucial golden hour.

Officers Honoured For Public Service

Appreciating the team's efforts, Dr Khade lauded the Panvel Traffic Branch for its commitment to public service and announced rewards for the officers and personnel involved in the rescue operations and other notable actions undertaken by the unit.

Those felicitated included Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Bhalchandra Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Kadam, Police Head Constables Ameer Mulani, Keshav Nikam, Satish Waghmare, Mahendra Rajput, Sagar Yadav and Rakesh Ghadge, along with Police Constables Suresh Jonjal and Sachin Shinde.

"The example set by leadership motivates the entire team to perform better. Traffic policing is not limited to managing vehicles and enforcing rules. Whenever someone is injured or faces a medical emergency on the road, saving that life becomes our foremost responsibility," said Patil.

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Focus On Road Safety And Citizen Engagement

Addressing the gathering, Dr Khade stressed the need for effective traffic regulation, strict enforcement and proactive measures to achieve the goal of zero accidental deaths. He also urged traffic personnel to maintain courteous and responsible conduct while interacting with citizens.

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