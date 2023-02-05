Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic branch penalise 418 motorists for violating traffic rules in a special drive

Representative image | FP

The Panvel City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against motorists on Saturday for not following traffic rules. In a special drive, a total of 418 motorists were penalised under the Panvel traffic unit jurisdiction. The drive was carried out from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

Motorists were fined for not wearing seatbelts, using black glasses in the car, entering a no-entry zone and riding motorbikes without helmets.

Similar drive to be carried out in coming days

Sanjay Nale, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City Traffic Branch, launched the special drive and he himself hit the road. The Panvel City traffic unit informed that a similar drive will be carried out in days to come and more motorists will be fined for violating the traffic rules.

“Wearing a helmet for people riding two-wheelers is mandatory. From time to time, public awareness is created,” said an official from the Panvel Traffic unit. He added that the majority of two-wheelers riders wear helmets. However, the drive is concentrated on those who are intentionally not wearing helmets. “Wearing a helmet saves the motorbike rider. It often saves lives in accidents because the head is protected and does not get hit,” said the official.

Drive conducted without disturbing smooth flow of traffic

In addition, using black glass, driving without a seatbelt, triple seats in two-wheelers, and driving in no-entry were fined during the drive. Sanjay Nale, senior police inspector from the Panvel City Traffic branch said that the drive was conducted from 10 am on February 4 without disturbing the smooth flow of traffic. “Traffic officials were asked to take action against motorbike driving without helmets. A total of 418 motorists who violated rules were fined,” said Nale.

