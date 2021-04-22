Navi Mumbai: Panvel to get 200 ICU beds at MGM Hospital Kamothe from May 1

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made an agreement with the MGM Hospital in Kamothe for 200 ICU beds. The hospital will also provide around 300 RTPCR tests free of cost per day.

Early this week, the general body of PMC approved a proposal to get 200 ICU beds at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Following the approval, both the PMC and MGM Hospital officials signed an agreement on Thursday.

As per the agreement, the hospital will make available 200 ICU beds from May 1 in phases. "Amid the rising number of COVID patients, there is a need for ICU beds that are available for the poor and needy," said Kavita Chautmal, mayor of PMC.

The MGM Hospital has already provided 250 beds for COVID patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY). Under the PMC area, around 700 RtPCR tests are conducted of which 500 samples go to JJ Hospital in Mumbai and 200 in Alibaug. In addition, the civic body has an agreement with Terna Medical college for 300 RtPCR tests. With all these agreements, the civic body can conduct 1300 RtPCR tests per day.

Around 400 to 600 cases of COVID positive is reported per day under the PMC and the number of active cases is over 4000. With the increasing number of cases, the civic body will require additional beds and other facilities.