Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police rescue minor girl within 48 hours lured away by neighbour

Panvel Taluka police arrested a 22-year-old man and rescued a 13-year-old girl who had lured the minor girl away on the pretext of marriage. However, the police traced them within 48 hours and rescued the minor girl.

The arrested man was identified as Sanjeep Bardoloi, a resident of Guwahati in Assam who had lured the minor girl away on the midnight of January 28 and taken to Taloja. Police said that they were about the flee the city when they were traced with their call details.

According to police, the minor girl went missing at midnight on January 28. “She had taken her dinner with her mother and other family members and went to sleep around 10 pm,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station. He added that around 1 am on January 28, the mother of the minor girl found her missing from the home. They searched nearby areas and relatives’ homes but failed to trace her. Later they approached the police and registered a complaint.

During the investigation, police came to know about Bardolai who were residing in the same locality. When their calls details were checked, police established their suspicion into a fact as their call details showed they were in the same location in Taloja. “We formed multiple teams who visited at railway stations, bus stands and finally we traced them in the Taloja area,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station. Bardolai was arrested under section 363 for kidnapping and the minor girl was handed over to her family.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:04 PM IST