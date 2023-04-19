Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police hold meeting with mosques' trustees ahead of Eid

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police hold meeting with mosque trustees ahead Eid | File

Ahead of Ramzan Eid, the Panvel Taluka police held a meeting with the Masjid Trustee and Maulana. Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil instructed the attendees to follow law and order while keeping communal harmony intact during Ramadan Eid.

Apart from Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, Police Inspector Jagdish Shelkar, Secret Service Officers Rajendra Kuvar, Pankaj Shinde and Masjid Trustees and Maulana of Panvel Taluka were present in this meeting which was held at Manthan Hall in Panvel City.

'Posters or banners should not be displayed during the festival'

Patil asked trustees and other representatives to ensure that offensive posters or banners should not be displayed during the festival. They have also been asked to not make speeches that will create religious discord. In addition, police also suggested they prevent parking vehicles near mosques and not believe in rumours.

“Inform the police about any objectionable statement on social media or WhatsApp, use of speakers as per court orders,” said Patil.

Instructions were given to contact the police station if any objectionable items, vehicles, or people are seen.

A large number of Masjid Trustees and Maulanas of Panvel Taluka Police Station were present on this occasion.