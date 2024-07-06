Navi Mumbai: Panvel CHS Installs City's Largest 300 KW Solar Power System, Anticipates ₹70 Lakh Annual Savings | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: In what is claimed to be the biggest solar power system in Navi Mumbai, the Kalpataru Riverside Housing Society in Panvel has commissioned a system of 300 KW capacity. This is probably for the first time that a housing society has managed to implement sustainable energy practices in Panvel that will help the society save thousands of units of electricity.

The project has been completed by Debt Engineering in a record time of three months at a cost of approximately Rs 1.20 Crore. The system is set to generate approximately 36,000 units of electricity per month and will result in an annual saving of around Rs 70 lakh on electricity bills.

The system was inaugurated on Friday by the former Leader of the House in Panvel Municipal Corporation and a resident of the society, Paresh Thakur. He asserted that this initiative will contribute towards a greener future of Panvel.

“The electricity bill of our society for common lights and lifts is approx Rs 3.5 lacs which comes to around Rs 42 lakh per year. ⁠In terms of units, we consume 16,000 units per month. To reduce power bills and bring sustainable practices, we have installed a 300 KW solar system which should generate 36,000 units of electricity per month. With this system in place, we should save around Rs 70 lakh per year,” Thakur said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), rooftop solar power generation, has been helping cooperative housing societies to substantially cut their power bills. Electricity generated from rooftop solar projects in the housing society is used for various purposes like running elevators, water pumps and lighting stairs and parking lots.

The societies, companies or individuals wishing to install rooftop solar power facilities need to apply with the MSEDCL which then conducts a technical feasibility before approving the application.

“If excess power is generated, it is given to MSEDCL and recorded through net metering. If more electricity is required than solar power generation, it is taken from MSEDCL. In exchange for the electricity, MSEDCL provides an adjustment in the society’s electricity bill. MSEDCL also helps housing societies, companies or individuals in installing rooftop solar power plants and gives subsidies. The subsidy awarded is Rs 30,000 for 1KW, Rs 60,000 for 2KW and Rs 78,000 for 3KW,” Chief PRO of MSEDCL, Bharat Pawar said.