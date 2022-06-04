Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar to remain closed during monsoon, decision of other falls to be taken on Monday

Pandavkada Falls in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai | File

While the entry to the Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar has been banned by the Forest department, the decision on other major and minor tourist spots including Gadheshwar and Adai falls in Panvel will be taken on Monday. The Pandavkada waterfall is popular among trekkers during the monsoon and a large number of revellers visit the hill area.

People from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Kalyan come to the waterfall during the monsoon because of its beauty. However, in the past, cases of drowning have been reported. During the weekend, the waterfall witnesses huge footfalls. The waterfall has been banned for the last couple of years.

According to an official from the Forest department of Panvel range, the Pandavkada fall will be closed for visitors this year. The fall was closed to the public even during the pandemic. However, in June last year, a 21-year-old Govandi resident died after he ventured into deep water in the falls despite a ban. Keeping with the frequent accidents, the Forest department has decided to close the fall to the common public.

For the last couple of years, the Forest department bans the entry for four months starting from June to September end.

“During heavy rainfall, the water level changes frequently at the catchment area of the waterfall, no one can judge it accurately. People come for enjoyment and due to their mistakes, they meet with accidents,” said the official. Last year, the Kharghar police had imposed Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting tourists from visiting the place.

A range forest officer (RFO) from Panvel said, “Pandavkada waterfall does not have proper infrastructure. So, visitors have to climb the hillocks and cross the stream to reach the main area. All the streams, however, overflow during monsoon. This leads to accidents while crossing them.”

However, the decision does not go well with the revellers as they say that once in a year, they get an opportunity to connect with nature. “With certain safety measures and restrictions, we should be allowed to go to the fall,” said Prasad Mhtare, a Kharghar resident.

