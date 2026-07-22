Navi Mumbai: Padma Shri Dr Abhay Bang To Attend Prabhat Trust's Vashi Event, Launch Dr Bharat Vatwani's Marathi Book On Mental Health

Dr Abhay Bang will lead a public programme in Vashi featuring a book launch, community health lecture and recognition of women who resumed their education | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 22: Noted public health expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr Abhay Bang will attend a multi-faceted social initiative and literary programme organised by Prabhat Trust at the Marathi Sahitya Mandir Auditorium in Vashi on Wednesday evening.

The event, scheduled for 5.30 pm on July 22, will feature a unique 'Granth Tula' (book donation drive), under which books authored by Dr Bang will be symbolically offered and distributed free of cost to libraries as part of the trust's campaign promoting social transformation through reading.

Book Release And Felicitation

A major highlight of the programme will be the release of the Marathi book Homeless Mentally Ill on the Streets, published by Dimple Prakashan and written by Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient and Padma Shri awardee Dr Bharat Vatwani. The book will be formally launched by Dr Bang, while Dr Girish Kulkarni of Snehalaya, Ahmednagar, will introduce the publication.

The event will also honour waste-picker women who have resumed their education under the "Ata Thambaycha Nay" (Now We Will Not Stop) initiative. Women who overcame years of educational disruption to pass their Class 10 examinations and gain admission to Class 11 will be felicitated, along with teachers who have voluntarily contributed to their education through free teaching and educational support.

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Dr Bang To Deliver Lecture

Dr Bang will also deliver a lecture on "Health Swarajya", focusing on community-led healthcare and public health.

The programme will be held at the Marathi Sahitya Mandir Auditorium, Sector 6, Vashi, on Wednesday, July 22, at 5.30 pm. It is open to the public.

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