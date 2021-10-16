Navi Mumbai: Over 99% citizens inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Almost all eligible citizens under in Navi Mumbai have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Around 99.63 percent of eligible citizens have taken the first dose while 51.3 percent have received both doses.

Now, the civic body has started visiting different areas via ambulances and administering vaccines to those who were unable to visit the centre due to various reasons including non-availability of documents like Aadhar cards.

The NMMC claims that it has vaccinated the highest number of people in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). In the last four days, the civic body administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 7,234 citizens under the 'Vaccination at Your Doorstep' initiative.

The civic body has also received acclaim from the state government for its implementation of the 'My Family - My Responsibility' campaign. “We also performed well with the 'Mission Kavach Kundal' campaign, which was conducted from April 11 to 14. Under this campaign, an innovative concept 'Vaccination at Your Doorstep' was implemented in which 4 ambulances and 8 buses in the form of ambulances visited 48 different places every day. Each ambulance was parked at designated locations and vaccinated citizens in a planned manner,” said a senior civic official.

“Homeless and destitute people have already been vaccinated in Navi Mumbai to ensure that no one is deprived of vaccination. Similarly, special vaccination sessions are being organized for those who do not have Aadhar cards to ensure that they are not deprived of vaccination. So far, 159 people without Aadhar cards have benefited from vaccination,” added the official.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:47 PM IST