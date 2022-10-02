e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Over 78k citizens ‘boosted’ against COVID-19 during Amrit Mahotsav campaign

Striving for maximum inoculation, the civic body took several steps like keeping one of its centres open till 10 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
A woman getting COVID-19 vaccine (Representative Photo) |
More than 78,000 people in Navi Mumbai received free Covid booster dose during the Centre’s 75-day Amrit Mahotsav's vaccination campaign. So far, 1,86,896 citizens have already been boosted.

Of them, 78,348 were vaxxed during the campaign, said the Navi Mumbai civic body, adding that they are in the 18-59 years age group.

Striving for maximum inoculation, the civic body took several steps like keeping one of its centres open till 10 pm, setting up 100 vaccination centres during Ganeshotsav and organising camps at supermarkets.

article-image

