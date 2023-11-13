Navi Mumbai: Over 6000 Attend Diwali Pahat Event With Arya Ambekar's Musical Concert In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Over 6000 Attend Diwali Pahat Event In Panvel | Amit Srivastava

The dawn of Diwali in Panvel was marked by a celebration that included a replica of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple, the festive spirit of Diwali, a crisp breeze, and a soul-stirring musical concert by the renowned singer Arya Ambekar. This vibrant event was organized by the Panvel Municipal Corporation in association with Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board on the morning of November 11.

Amit Srivastava

7th year of the Diwali Pahat event

This marked the 7th year of the Diwali Pahat event, featuring a melodious concert by Arya Ambekar, famed for her role in Zee Marathi Little Champ. Accompanied by her colleagues, Arya presented a captivating performance of melodious songs, earning admiration from the audience. Abhijit Kulkarni gracefully conducted the ceremony, complementing the musical presentation. The orchestral accompaniment was equally robust, with Amey Thakur, First Kulkarni, Shri. Anil, Zhankar Kanade, Shri. Sagar, Siddharth Kadam supporting the orchestra.

Amit Srivastava

Diwali in Wadale Lake area

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, joy, and culture, brings forth a cascade of festivities for individuals of all ages. Music, with its universal significance, adds a unique and uplifting dimension to these celebrations. The Wadale Lake area buzzed with the spontaneous response of thousands of eager listeners, offering a scenic backdrop for the musical extravaganza. Against the serene beauty of the lake and the dawn sun, Arya Ambekar and fellow singer Saurabh infused the atmosphere with various songs, including traditional bhajans, abhangs, and film songs.

Amit Srivastava

The occasion was not only graced by the musical performances but also by the presence of a replica of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of Diwali. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, marking the culmination of a musical treat that engaged more than 6000 attendees at the venue, with thousands more enjoying the live broadcast.

Amit Srivastava

Read Also Mumbai: Illegal Fireworks Sellers Feel The Heat From Police

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)