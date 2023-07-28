Navi Mumbai: Over 550 Citizens Rectified Property Tax Bill In The Tax Revision Campaign Of PMC

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

The Property Tax Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an overwhelming response on the first two days of its property tax revision campaign. The campaign concluded on July 28. According to PMC’s Property Tax Department, around 556 citizens have benefited from this campaign in four days. On the last day, a total of 229 citizens got their property tax bills corrected.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh appeals to citizens

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal sector to take advantage of this campaign.

On the first day of this campaign, a total of 51 property owners, second day 111 property owners, third day 175 property owners and 229 property tax owners registered their complaints in writing. After verifying the application received at this time, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Head of Property Tax Department Sunil Bhoir, Clerk Mahesh Gaikwad and staff promptly corrected the complaints.

Property owner can file objection if they want

Under this campaign, if there is any error in the measurement of the external appearance of the property, if there is a difference in use, if there is taxation on lease during ownership, the property owners should submit objection applications. Similarly, the properties in the Gram Panchayat area are being taxed as per Section 129A. If the property owner has any objection in this regard, they should file their objection.

In addition, if the property owners have any objections regarding the completion certificate, occupancy certificate or levy of tax from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levy, registration of name in primary taxation, or correction thereof, they can submit their objection application to the municipality.

Details of campaign

Adjustment of receipts paid during gram panchayat, minor correction in tax assessment, correction in first taxation, property owners should submit their objection application under this campaign in case of taxation of untaxed properties. If property owners are grandmothers, or ex-servicemen, if they want to give concessions in property tax bills, they should take advantage of this campaign.

Special teams to be involved in campaign

The property owners should submit their objection form along with their documents by 28th July at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater between 10:30 am to 01:30 am. At the venue, special teams will make corrections in the bill under the property tax re-inspection campaign. The employees of the concerned team are making corrections to the bill immediately after considering the objection of the property owners.