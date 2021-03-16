Navi Mumbai: Over 50,000 citizens take COVID-19 vaccine under NMMC, COVAXIN now included in drive

The number of vaccinations under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has crossed 50,000 mark with 4,000 people being administered with the vaccine on March 15. The total number of citizens including health workers, frontline workers, and elderly people with comorbidities was 51,424.

The vaccination along with other parts of the country started on January 16 as per the state and central government directives. Starting with 3 centres, the civic body increased the number of vaccination centres upto 37. Vaccination was for senior citizens and those with comorbidities who are above 45 years of age from March 1.