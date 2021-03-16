Navi Mumbai: Over 50,000 citizens take COVID-19 vaccine under NMMC, COVAXIN now included in drive

The number of vaccinations under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has crossed 50,000 mark with 4,000 people being administered with the vaccine on March 15. The total number of citizens including health workers, frontline workers, and elderly people with comorbidities was 51,424.
The vaccination along with other parts of the country started on January 16 as per the state and central government directives. Starting with 3 centres, the civic body increased the number of vaccination centres upto 37. Vaccination was for senior citizens and those with comorbidities who are above 45 years of age from March 1.
As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 22,862 health workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 17,973 of them administered the second dose. Similarly, 10,594 frontline workers administered the first dose while 1,904 took the second dose. The civic body achieved 127% of the target in vaccination of frontline workers. In addition, a total of 5,205 elderly with comorbidities and senior citizens were administered with the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the civic body was also administering Covishield and from March 16, it included Covaxin.
At present, there are 22 centres for vaccination of corporation where vaccination is being given free of cost. In addition, there are 15 centres in private hospitals where vaccination is available at Rs 250 as approved by the government.
Civic chief appealed to citizens that each beneficiary is required to take two doses of the vaccine. “It is mandatory to take the second dose of the same vaccine as the first dose,” said a senior civic official.
