Navi Mumbai: Over 5,000 visitors at 'My Boli Marathi' calligraphy exhibition at Vashi; see pics

More than 5000 citizens visited the 'My Boli Marathi' calligraphy exhibition organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi. The exhibition started on 25 February and concluded on March 1.

NMMC is continuously implementing various activities to promote the Marathi language. The calligraphy exhibition was one of these innovative activities organized on the occasion of World Marathi Language Day through Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy.

In the exhibition, well-known poems and thoughts in Marathi literature were expressed through beautiful handwriting by Achyut Palav and his students.

“The exhibition attracted people adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai. Notably, the number of parents visiting the exhibition with young children was also significant,” said an official from NMMC.

Visitors also shared their views on the feedback book during the exhibition. Sanjay Pundkar from Vasai expressed his sentiments in the words 'the magic of letters has been experienced', while Rupali Thombre from Vashi has written 'the twinkling of an eye'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:19 AM IST