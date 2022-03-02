Navi Mumbai: AAP demands 'Delhi model' of education and health in city

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) should adopt the 'Delhi model' of education and health in the city.

Though the party admitted that the recent NMMC budget includes provisions for really innovative and environment-friendly projects, it stated that very low provisions were made for education and health services.

The civic chief and administrator of NMMC Abhijit Bangar had presented a surplus budget for the year 2022-23 on February 23.

Pramod Mahajan, the spokesperson of Navi Mumbai unit of AAP said that there are provisions for Bio CNG Plant, 100 MW floating solar power project, 1.5 MW hydroelectric project, installation of CCTV cameras, Developing ERP - Enterprises Resource Planning software system for day to day work of various departments of NMMC, provision for electric charging stations, provision for carbon audit among others in the budget. He added that the outfit welcomes all provisions that are certainly noteworthy.

"But at the same time, when the budget is analyzed, as is the case every year, the main objective is to prioritize education and health, but the actual figures show that there is a meagre provision for education and health facilities," said Mahajan.

He added that the constitution gives every child in our country, the basic right to good education.

However, Mahajan alleged that today, there is poor management and bureaucracy of municipal schools and hospitals in Navi Mumbai, the common man, even when he is not financially able, goes to private schools and hospitals just for better service even if it is not affordable.

"The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government, in the last seven years, has brought radical changes in civic amenities like education, health, transport, electricity, water, etc., bringing them to the brink of excellence. This is easily possible for a rich corporation like Navi Mumbai," said Mahajan.

He added that the corporation can provide financial relief to the common family in Navi Mumbai by investing public money in schools, education, electricity, water, transport, etc., instead of fancy things, but the budget does not seem to focus on this issue.

