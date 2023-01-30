Navi Mumbai: Over 5,000 students make eco-bricks from plastic waste

The initiative was started by NMMC in association with Navi Mumbai-based NGO, Heart Foundation. The purpose of the initiative is to make children aware of the harmful effects of plastic. | FPJ

As part of the 'Zero Plastic Starts With Me-2.0' initiative, around 5,146 students from 32 schools made 8,720 eco-bricks from over 962 kg of plastic waste. The initiative was carried out last month. The civic administration felicitated schools and students who were part of the initiative.

The initiative was started by NMMC in association with Navi Mumbai-based NGO, Heart Foundation. The purpose of the initiative is to make children aware of the harmful effects of plastic.

The activity involved children collecting small pieces of plastic such as chocolate wrappers, plastic covers among others, filling them in plastic bottles and handing them over to the class teacher. The bottles collected by the schools from students have been given to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department for further processing scientifically.

Three best-performing schools namely Chartered English School, Airoli, Dnyanpushpa Vidya Niketan (CBSE) Belapur and St. Augustine High School, Nerul were honoured by the civic body. In addition, the best-performing schools from eight civic wards were also felicitated. Similarly, one student from each ward who performed best in the schools was awarded.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC spontaneous flash mob on Republic Day on waste management wins heart

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)