Navi Mumbai: Over 4 Lakh Commuters Embrace Convenience Of CIDCO's New Metro Since Launch In November

Navi Mumbai: Over 4 Lakh Commuters Embrace The Convenience Of CIDCO's New Metro Since Launch In November |

Ever since its commencement of operations on November 17, 2023, over 4 lakh passengers have travelled in the Navi Mumbai Metro.

CIDCO's Navi Mumbai Metro receives overwhelming response

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) started the first phase of Navi Mumbai Metro between Belapur and Pendhar. Judging by the usage of the service and posts on social media, it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the passengers.

Who said Navi Mumbai Metro is useless? I was not able to get a seat. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yHWbWx2FKh — Arindam Mahapatra (@Maha7Arindam) December 18, 2023

"The Metro is getting a good response from Navi Mumbaikars. They seem to have developed a unique relationship with the Metro, not only as a means of transportation but through the feeling of 'Our Metro.'"

Passengers share experiences on social media

Also, in response to CIDCO's appeal, passengers have shared pictures, reels, and experiences of their metro journey on CIDCO's hashtags #jabwemetro and #CIDCO," the planning agency said in a release.

An average of 12,000 passengers is traveling on this route every day, while over 4 lakh passengers have traveled by Metro within a period of 1 month since the service began.

Had a great experience on Navi Mumbai Metro 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/YAulxm2KfW — SAM (@sammumbaikar) December 18, 2023

"The Metro service has been well received by the working class on working days and tourists visiting CIDCO's Central Park on holidays. Navi Mumbaikars have got an efficient option for fast, comfortable, and safe travel in the form of Navi Mumbai Metro. Due to this, passengers of all age groups and different classes prefer to use the metro services," the release added.