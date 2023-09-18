Navi Mumbai: Over 1.14 Lakh People Take Oath To Keep City Clean

FPJ

More than 1.14 lakh students and citizens took collective oath at nine places as part of the 'Indian Swachhta League' under Cleanliness Survey at across Navi Mumbai on Sunday. They also participated in mangrove cleaning at five places.

“Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) , which was rated as the first city in the country for the highest youth participation last year, is aiming to maintain the same reputation this year too,” said the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

On Sunday at 8 am, more than 1.14 students and citizens from schools and colleges, youth, teachers, women's self-help groups, various types of voluntary organisations, people's representatives, media, and young and old citizens took an oath of cleanliness at all eight wards.

FPJ

The Municipal Commissioner Narvekar attended the event at Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul and raised the spirits of the participants. The civic chief Mr Narvekar expressed that he was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of Navi Mumbaikars. “This kind of awareness of cleanliness and love for the city of Navi Mumbaikar students, youth, citizens, and public representatives will keep Navi Mumbai number one forever,” said Narvekar.

On this occasion, the video footage sent by renowned singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan was displayed. In the video, he said that even though he was in America for a program, his heart was in Navi Mumbai and he appealed to the citizens of Navi Mumbai to be determined and maintain this enthusiasm to make our city Navi Mumbai number one in cleanliness.

On this occasion, a cleanliness campaign was carried out at 5 places along the creek. The municipal commissioner Narvekar along with Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Babasaheb Rajle joined the cleanliness drive and encouraged the conscious citizens who participated in mangrove cleaning. More than 10,500 citizens participated in this voluntarily.

Ghansoli Central Park | FPJ

